It’s not race or religion that threatens Malays and Malaysia but corruption, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The real threat to the survival of the ethnic Malay community and Malaysia as a whole is corruption as well as leaders who steal the country’s wealth, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar was countering politicians who harp on race and religion, saying these are irrelevant to good governance.

“People can harp upon issues of race or religion, to me, it’s completely irrelevant. It’s a way and attempt by political leaders to disguise and hijack the central issues of governance in this country. They are going to appeal to the race, including the Malays, that their position, their powerbase is challenged.

“Now my answer to that question is, it is not being challenged by Malay businessmen or Chinese businessmen or Indian businessmen or Sabah, Sarawak. The Malay survival is being threatened by a corrupt system, a greedy coterie of leaders who have been stealing public funds from this country, so we will have to continue to work together to make sure we save this country from corruption,” he said in his keynote speech at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s (ACCCIM) Chinese New Year open house here.

As someone who went from being the Opposition leader to prime minister, Anwar said he looks at files and papers, but does not have the power to investigate and prosecute.

“You in the business community know precisely what I’m talking about, every deal, every contract, they will attempt, and of course in the process, huge commissions and bribery.

“It’s not for me to conduct investigations or prosecute, but I trust the authorities will not delay this, because we are not talking about political survival of an individual or party or a government, we are talking about the survival of this great nation of Malaysia for all Malaysians in this country,” he said to applause from the audience.

In his speech, Anwar also alluded to ACCCIM president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan’s earlier speech on issues of good governance and a firm commitment and determination to wipe out corruption which had become systemic and endemic in Malaysia. – Malay Mail

