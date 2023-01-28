Saturday, January 28
JPJ seizes six motorcycles during roadblock at Jalan Kuching-Serian

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
JPJ personnel loading the six motorcycles that were seized during the roadblock at Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

KUCHING (Jan 28): Six motorcycles were seized by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for various offences during a roadblock held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

JPJ Sarawak in a statement said a total of 124 vehicles were checked during the operation.

“The six motorcyclists were found to have violated the law for offences such as driving without a driver’s licence, an expired driver’s licence and no insurance coverage. The motorcycles were seized to avoid a repeat of the offence(s) on the road,” it explained.

Notices were also issued to vehicles with expired road tax, expired insurance coverage, invalid driver’s license and vehicles which failed to meet JPJ’s technical specifications, it said.

The department also reminded individuals who want to drive a vehicle to ensure that they have a valid driver’s licence.

JPJ Sarawak  said they will continue to focus in carrying out their enforcement operations.

Any complaints can be lodged via e-Aduan@jpj or at http://jpj.spab.gov.my .

