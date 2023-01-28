Khairy and Shahril accuse Umno of discarding due process in sacking, suspension

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan Sufian have joined Tan Sri Noh Omar’s claim that Umno had sacked and suspended them without complying with party procedures.

Khairy on his Instagram Story reposted a news article claiming the sentences meted out following a Supreme Council meeting last night did not follow due process, and concurred with the report.

“Confirmed no due process. No show cause letter, no disciplinary hearing,” the former Rembau MP wrote.

“Summarily and unilaterally sacked from a party I have been loyal to for 23 years.”

His accusation was echoed by Shahril in a brief 1:53-minute video posted on his Twitter account.

“Yesterday I was suspended for six years by the party Umno, I was never called by the disciplinary board, I never received any letters, I also don’t know what reason they used to take this action,” he said.

Shahril also suggested that Umno had created excuses to justify his suspension.

“I did read a bit of the message that was purposely made viral, purportedly perhaps because I resigned as information chief, then I asked the president to take responsibility after the general election losses, and also I made proposal videos to make changes in Umno including to have an R&D department.

“I’m not sure if people can accept whether these are reasonable reasons. Maybe if they see that people cannot accept, they can create new reasons. But never mind, I think we all can guess the main reason or motive that they have to do this.

“That’s why when people say appeal, I think, even if appeal, how to appeal, when even the original procedure did not use the proper procedure, it can’t be that when we appeal, it will suddenly be ok?” he asked.

Last night, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the sacking of former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin as party members due to alleged breaches of party discipline according to Umno’s constitution.

Umno also imposed a six-year suspension of party rights of Shahril, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.

Umno also sacked 42 other members for alleged offences such as being independent candidates, candidates of non-Barisan Nasional parties and helping rival parties in the 15th general election; namely five from the Pasir Gudang division, nine from the Putrajaya division, two from the Tanjung Karang division and 26 from Pahang.

Noh had last night said walked out of the Umno Supreme Council meeting, telling reporters that he had been suspended for six years but he had asked to be kicked out instead.

He insisted that his suspension had not followed the procedure as his meeting with the party’s disciplinary board was due to be held on Monday.

In response, party vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin refuted Noh’s claim and insisted that the decision to fire and suspend members was made by the disciplinary board. — Malay Mail