Motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle accident in Miri

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
The motorcyclist is given first aid by APM Miri personnel before being sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

MIRI (Jan 28) A 46-year-old man was injured after the motorcycle that he was riding was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan RPR Lutong here yesterday.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 5.01pm and a team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a man lying down on the road. He sustained scratches on his hands and cuts on his leg,” it added.

Miri APM said the man was subsequently given first aid before being sent to the Miri Hospital for further treatment.

