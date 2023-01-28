Nancy urges authorities to consider relocating Lambir landfill

MIRI (Jan 28): Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), Dato Sri Nancy Shukri has urged relevant authorities to look into relocating the sanitary landfill in Lambir to a new area, in view of its close proximity to Sekolah Tunas Bakti Miri.

“There is a sanitary landfill where they recycle and compact rubbish, located next to Sekolah Tunas Bakti, and this is not healthy. You can imagine what it is like to be living there.

“I hope the authorities here can help to relocate (the landfill) so that it does not affect those in the surrounding area, especially those at Sekolah Tunas Bakti as they need a good and clean environment.

“It is not very pleasant to endure the foul smell all the time,” she told reporters during her visit to Anjung Kasih, a facility under Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) at Miri Hospital yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Health Lukanisman Awang Sauni; KPWKM secretary general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff; and Miri Hospital director, Dr Jack Wong.

Nancy said currently there are only four girls at the juvenile detention centre.

“We look at it in a positive way that there are only four; three of them are attending school while the other is not in school yet.

“They are reported to be very good students in terms of academic, that is the information we received today,” she disclosed.

She had made a short visit to Sekolah Tunas Bakti Miri prior to her visit to Anjung Kasih.

“Sekolah Tunas Bakti here is for our girls who have been involved in criminal cases. For boys, they are placed in a similar facility in Kuching,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the Anjung Kasih facility in Miri is different from the other facilities nationwide as it also provides temporary accommodation to hospital patients, apart from their family members.

“There are patients from outside Miri, especially from rural areas who are staying here (Anjung Kasih Miri) while seeking treatment.

“There are patients who live far away that come in for treatment here but can’t stay in a hotel as they need to be near the hospital. Therefore, I must thank the hospital for allowing them to stay at Anjung Kasih,” she added.

During her visit to Anjung Kasih yesterday, Nancy also distributed goodie bags to the residents.

Anjung Kasih in Hospital Miri was officially opened in 2013 and has a capacity of 31 beds. Up to last year, it has provided accommodation to 781 people.