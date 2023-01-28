No clue yet on missing man who fell from boat near Kpg Pasir Pandak

KUCHING (Jan 28): The authorities have yet to receive any missing persons report on the disappearance of a man who allegedly fell from his boat near Kampung Pasir Pandak on Jan 26.

Entering the third day of the search and rescue operation today, no clues were found by the team which consists of different enforcement agencies.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the search was conducted in three sectors; the first sector near the area where the man was believed to have fallen off his boat; two sectors in areas near Pulau Salak, Sedungus, Pulau Kera, Damai Golf Club and up to Santubong Bridge.

The operation was also conducted along the riverbanks at Sungai Mersan and Sungai Mas.

On Jan 26, a witness claimed to have seen the man clad in a black T-shirt on his boat heading to Sedungus from Kampung Pasir Pandak.

Within moments, the witness claimed that the only thing that she saw next was the boat bobbing in the water before it disappeared from her sight.

A call was immediately made to Bomba to provide assistance to locate the victim.