No need to jump the gun on what Khairy wants, DAP sec-gen says after Umno sacking

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): DAP does not need to act prematurely and invite sacked Umno leaders like Khairy Jamaluddin to join it before they have indicated they want to, Anthony Loke said today.

The DAP secretary-general initially declined to comment on Umno’s internal affairs, later relenting and said those affected would know what to do next without having others interfere.

“Firstly, component parties’ internal affairs, in government we don’t interfere, I don’t want to comment on what was asked about Umno’s internal issues.

“Secondly, YB Khairy Jamaluddin’s direction, that is up to him,” he told reporters when approached for comment at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s Chinese New Year open house here.

Loke was asked what the DAP would do if the former Umno members wanted to join his party.

“It is up to them, they have yet to state their intentions. So we don’t need to jump the gun, so if anyone applies, the respective parties will consider, we don’t want to pre-empt anything,” he said.

Loke was pressed if DAP would take the initiative to extend an invitation.

“I don’t think we need to make any open invitations. It’s up to the respective individual leaders. I’m sure they know what is the best for their own decision,” he replied.

He was also asked if Umno’s sacking of its leaders Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar would affect the current power balance in the upcoming state elections.

“As we said, we in government, we focus on governance, implementing our policies, so the internal political affairs of each parties, we let the leadership of the respective parties handle, and we will continue our work to deliver good service to the public, and we will focus on that to continue to receive the public’s support including in the state elections,” he said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME