PM hails Sarawak as ‘charting new economy’, says Abang Johari

SIBU (Jan 28): Sarawak has been acknowledged by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as charting a new economy, one that is based on digitalisation and green energy.

This was shared by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s Chinese New Year Open House in the civic centre here today.

In response to Anwar’s view on Sarawak, Abang Johari said he had told the Prime Minister that this was possible because of the very stable state government which, in turn, enabled its leaders to explore new ideas on ways to develop Sarawak.

“Last week, the Prime Minister came to Sarawak, and he acknowledged that if you wanted to see a progressive and united community – see Sarawak as a model. And he (Anwar) acknowledged it, even to the extent to say that Sarawak is the strongest region in Malaysia, financially as well as in terms of our economic policy.

“He (Anwar) also acknowledges Sarawak as charting a new economy – digitalisation, as well as turning our economy based on green energy.

“It’s what the Prime Minister said – ‘bukan dari saya lah, tapi dari Perdana Menteri’ (not from me, but from the Prime Minister).

“Actually, he (Anwar had) asked me inside the car – how did you do this? I said because we have a very stable (state) government. Number two, because of that stability, the leaders can explore new ideas how to develop Sarawak,” said Abang Johari.

Adding on, Abang Johari said Sarawak was ‘very fortunate’ that the Prime Minister had appointed five full ministers and six deputy ministers to the federal cabinet.

“Of course, we have our Deputy Speaker (of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau) from Sibu.

“On top of that, a Sarawakian (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) is a Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia – the first in our history.

“This is all the results of our common efforts — when you have a very stable government, when you are united, when we understand each other culture and religions.

“This is basically what the Prime Minister’s ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept is all about.

“Actually, it is a philosophical approach, where we work together, we respect each other and you have that compassion to help people,” said Abang Johari.