Sabah ideal destination for medical, education-based tourism

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): People from neighbouring countries reportedly show interest in Sabah, given its strategic location in the region that makes it an ideal destination for medical and education-based tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said this observation was based on feedback from the Sabah-China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC).

“With the availability of world-class medical facilities in Sabah, it is worthwhile for travellers from neighbouring countries to seek treatment here when the need arises, rather than fly all the way to the Peninsula.

“We also hope that those keen on exploring the economic potential of Sabah will seize investment opportunities to be found here,” she said during a courtesy call by an eight-member delegation from SCCC led by the president Datuk Frankie Liew on Friday.

Frankie and his deputy Brett Chua briefed the minister on the Chamber’s findings during their recent visit to neighbouring countries, while the Director of Commerce Joe Tiong emphasised the importance of making Sabah an investor-friendly state.

The delegation wants the Sabah government to emulate Sarawak in setting up a campus of any reputable universities such as Curtin University and Swinburne University of Technology to cater to education-based tourism.

“I will take up your suggestion with the government. Alternatively, we can introduce twinning programmes to Australia or the United Kingdom,” Liew told them.

The minister also concurred that electricity and water supply must be non-disruptive to avoid causing problems to would-be investors.

Meanwhile, SCCC expressed its concern for environmental cleanliness as Sabah’s natural beauty is spoiled by floating rubbish at sea. This phenomenon, they pointed out, is not only an eyesore to tourists but also an embarrassment to the State.

At this juncture, Liew said she will re-visit the Five-Year Kota Kinabalu Landscape Beautification Blueprint (2021-2025) that was launched in September 2020.

“The main objective of the blueprint is to transform the KK City landscape into a more attractive, greener and cleaner environment for the local community and tourists alike,” she explained.