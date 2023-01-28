Sak’Art exhibition aims to make art borderless

KUCHING (Jan 28): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Sak’Art Painting Exhibition aims to make art borderless as its sets a platform for Sarawak and West Kalimantan artists to share ideas and perspective.

Unimas deputy vice chancellor of Research and Innovation Professor Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim said, although Sarawak and West Kalimantan are within the same Borneo archipelago, the artworks in terms of inspiration and storytelling concepts were different due to the unique customs, culture, life experiences, and source of artistic inspiration.

“It is not easy for students to gather works of art from international artists. It requires good communication and negotiation skills to ensure that the aim to exhibit the best works from 20 local and West Kalimantan artists can be achieved.

“This exhibition shows the strong effort and dedication of all parties involved,” he said this on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the the Sak’Art Painting Exhibition opening ceremony at the university’s art gallery in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

He also said that the experience gained by the students in organising the exhibition will further prepare them for future employments.

“The effort coincides with Unimas’s aim as well as the objective set by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) to produce students who are well-versed in theory that are able to put into practice what they have learned,” he said.