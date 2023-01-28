Sarawak’s tallest flagpole a private sector CSR project, Premier’s Office clarifies

KUCHING (Jan 28): The Premier of Sarawak’s Office on Saturday clarified that the tallest flagpole project in the state will be funded by the private sector.

“This office wishes to clarify that the project is funded by the private sector as a CSR (corporate social responsibility) contribution in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak as a party to the formation of Malaysia.

“The project shall include the development of the designated site as well as its vicinity, and has no relation to the issue of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” it said in a statement.

It added that the project will become part of the tourism infrastructure in Kuching, as well as to show loyalty to Sarawak.

“Hopefully, it will become an inspiration for all Sarawakians to serve Sarawak,” it said.

Yesterday, a source told The Borneo Post that the proposed flagpole will be 99 metres tall, four metres higher than the nation’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

The project is expected to cost about RM30 million.

“The flagpole will be erected near the Tea House or Fort Margherita here (in the vicinity of the State Legislative Assembly Complex),” the source said.