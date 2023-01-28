Threat of rabies not to be taken lightly, says Premier’s pol-sec

KUCHING (Jan 28): The first day of Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan 21 would be the worst unforgettable day ever for Usup Zaini, 59, whose nose got bitten by a stray dog.

The attack took place not far from his house at Kampung Sinar Budi here, to which he was given the first aid treatment and stitches for his nasal injury.

Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Tan Kai paid Usup a visit yesterday to check on his condition.

“Anyone who is bitten by stray dogs must immediately seek treatment against rabies. This immediate action can prevent rabies infection or even death,” said Tan Kai in a statement yesterday.

“Wash the wounds with soap and water for 15 minutes and see the doctor at once,” he added, while reminding the public to report all dog bite cases to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) for immediate action.

“Sarawak is still facing the threat of rabies and this matter is not to be taken lightly. All dog owners are advised to bring their dogs for annual rabies vaccination,” he stressed.

DVS, meanwhile, carries out large-scale free rabies mobile vaccination campaign where dog owners can bring them for vaccination.

Rabies vaccination appointments can also be made at DVS branch from Mondays to Fridays, during office hours.

DVS headquarters can be contacted at 082-628248/628250. For Veterinary Offices: Kuching/Serian (082-628255); Kota Samarahan (082-671221); Sarikei (084 -658129); Sri Aman (083-322106); Betong (083-471622); Sibu (084-330224); Kapit (084-798280); Mukah (084 -871050); Miri (085-411866); Limbang (085-212177); Lawas (085-285085).