Uggah: State JKR capable of doing federal projects up to RM50 mln

KUCHING (Jan 28): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is optimistic the state Public Works Department (JKR) will be able to efficiently carry out federal projects costing up to RM50 million, the ceiling amount allowed for the state to implement such projects without referring to Putrajaya as announced by the Prime Minister.

He said he had assured Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his recent visit here that the department had ample experience in implementing big projects.

“I am confident the state JKR will be equal to the task although this is very challenging given the size of the state.

“But it is extremely important that we can deliver and will deliver as scheduled and with no compromise on the quality.

“Thus it is very critical we must do well.

“This is because our Prime Minister had promised if we could do well, the future value of allocation could go up.

“As such, from now on, we must resolve any issue which can affect our performance.

“We must review our SOPs, system, manpower and ways of doing things,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, was glad to note that the department too had its new Key Performance Index (KPI), which is ‘Zero Projek Sakit’.

“So I hope the year 2023 will bring in a new and positive image for the department,” he said.

Uggah made these remarks when attending a JKR briefing on the implementation progress of projects, especially for the Kapit Division, at the JKR headquarters at Wisma Saberkas here yesterday.

The briefing was conducted by the department’s director Richard Tajan and his senior officers.

The permanent secretary to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development (MIPD), Chiew Chee Yaw, was among those present.

Uggah had earlier on declared open the department’s directorate office at the same venue.

The Prime Minister had early this month announced that Sarawak and Sabah would each be allocated the fund and would not have to refer to Putrajaya over the whole implementation process.

This autonomy, according to him (Anwar), would do away with bureaucracies and delays.

On state JKR, Uggah said “as a high profile department, it shoulders very heavy responsibilities”.

He said when there were problems with roads and other infrastructure, the people would single it out to castigate it on social media.

And when problems were solved, people seemed oblivious to the situation, he quipped.