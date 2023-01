Umno confirms sacking of Khairy along with Noh, Hishammuddin and Shahril suspended in Zahid’s purge

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Umno announced last night that former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has been sacked from the party along with former Selangor chapter chief Tan Sri Noh Omar, citing breaches of party discipline.

In addition, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former information chief Sharil Sufian Hamdan were suspended for six years, along with Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.

In addition, vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was announced as the new Johor chapter chief.

MORE TO COME