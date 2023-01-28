Umno to hold main party elections on March 18

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Malaysia’s largest political party Umno is set to hold its elections in March.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the elections for the Umno divisions and its supreme council will be held simultaneously on March 18.

The elections for the party wings – Wanita, Youth, and Puteri – will similarly be held simultaneously but earlier, on March 11.

In a statement last night after its supreme council sitting, Ahmad said the annual meetings for its branches and election of committees including the Wanita, youth and Puteri wings will be held for 26 days from February 1 to 26.

He said Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad has been appointed to chair the Umno election committee of 2023 while Datuk Mustapha Yaakub is the secretary.

Registration for candidates contesting at the divisional and central levels opens on February 13 and closes at 5pm on February 26.

Ahmad said more information about the party elections will be announced later.

The Umno polls had been deferred several times, initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the 15th general election last year.

Its party election this year will be keenly observed following the sacking and suspension of 44 people including former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, and former Selangor chief Tan Sri Noh Omar. – Malay Mail