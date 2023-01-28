Unimas expects to have 1,000 new international students in Oct this year

KUCHING (Jan 28): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is expecting 1,000 new international students from the neighbouring countries of Brunei, Indonesia and China for foreign students’ intake in October this year.

Unimas vice chancellor Professor Datuk Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the university is targeting to reach five per cent of the enrolment by foreign students.

According to him, the university currently has a total of 620 international students taking up undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies.

“Our international students from China make up the most, with a total of 300 students, while the rest are from Brunei and Indonesia.

“We are targeting by October this year to reach five per cent of the enrolment by international students to join us and enrol in various programmes offered here,” he told reporters when met at the Unimas Global Chinese New Year Celebration 2023 in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

Elaborating further, Mohamad Kadim said the university is promoting various courses and programmes to be offered to its potential students from the three countries.

He said this was especially to encourage international students from China to enrol in other programmes and faculties.

“However, most of these students are interested in three elective fields, namely the Faculty of Languages and Communication, the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics; the Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts and the Faculty of Economics and Business,” he said.

Unimas yesterday held a Chinese New Year celebration for its international students. At least 1,000 international students from China, Japan, Brunei and Indonesia, among others, attended the event.