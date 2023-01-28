Yeoh: Ministry organises Skills for Life programme for youths

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 28): The Youth and Sports Ministry, through the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS), is organising the Skills for Life programme to empower youths with additional skills.

Its Minister Hannah Yeoh said the programme will be held on weekends throughout February and March, using the Do It Yourself method.

“The Skills for Life programme offers basic skills training to the community, especially youths from the B40 and M40 groups, as well as at-risk and minority youths and those who are already working aged 40 and below.

“A total of 22 activities are planned by 22 selected ILKBS nationwide, which include basic electrical maintenance; basic vehicle and air conditioning repairs; hair cutting; traditional cooking; sewing clothes and smartphone photography,” she told reporters after officiating the 2023 Skills for Life programme, here today.

Also present was her deputy, Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

She said youths wanting to participate in the programme can obtain information on the ministry’s Facebook page, and the fee is between RM10 and RM30 for each course.

She added that in the future, her ministry plans to organise language skills training for interested youths.

“The next step is for the youths to master languages such as English, Malay, Mandarin and Tamil, so that when these youths go for an interview to get a job or promotion, they have new skills.

“We are really exploring that now for the ministry, and we will look at the teaching staff as well. We actually have many retired language teachers who want to contribute their time to teach the younger generation,” she said. – Bernama