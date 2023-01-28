Young shuttlers looking forward to Sarawak Junior Circuit 2023

KUCHING (Jan 28): Young budding shuttlers are looking forward to Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit (SJBC) this year, set to kick off in early March in Mukah.

For Samantha Kong Zi Yan from SJK Tung Hua Sibu, she cannot wait for the circuit to start and is eagerly looking forward to competing against ‘the older girls again’.

The 10-year-old claimed the Girls Under-13 title after beating Aizlea Izzara Kamarulzamanai of Mukah 2-1 in the grand finale of the last SSC-SJBC, which took place at Petra Jaya Multipurpose Stadium on Jan 15.

She was the Girls Under-11 runner-up in the SSC-SJBC Sibu leg, and came at sixth place in the Sarikei leg of the circuit.

Samantha, a trainee at the New Gen Badminton Centre, took up badminton when she was only six.

“I will try to join every leg of the circuit this year. My ambition is to represent Sarawak and, hopefully Malaysia one day,” the girl told The Borneo Post.

For sisters Sharon Vong Shan Shan and Sally Vong Xuan Xuan from Kuching, they are hoping to continue their domination over the Girls Under-15 category, following their respective winning and runner-up feats at the 2022 SSC SJBC grand finals.

Sharon, 15, aims to conclude her Under-15 campaign on a winning note. The Form 3 student of SMK Kuching said she was ‘happy and excited’ to have won in the grand finals, but felt that she could do better this year.

“I hope to improve my skills and techniques, and l will work hard to achieve that,” said the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM) 2018 quarter-finalist, who also represented Kuching in Sarawak Schools Sports Council (MSSS) 2022.

“I want to represent Sarawak in Sukma (Malaysia Games) 2026,” added Sharon.

Sally, 14, on the other hand, wants ‘to beat her sister’ this year and thus, she has been focused on her training under the Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) development and training programme.

The Form 2 student of SMK Kuching High joined the training a week after Sharon, under the guidance of former Sukma player Vong Xiang Wei.

Two years ago, Sally joined the SSC Junior Development Training Programme, headed by then-KBA president Johnny Ng, who is now the association’s secretary.

She finished third in the Under-12 Girls Doubles final at the 100Plus National Junior Circuit back in 2020.

Meanwhile, present KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee confirmed that there would be more than nine legs planned for this year’s SSC-SJBC, adding that the decision was made after a series of discussions and meetings between the SSC and KBA.

“The first leg will be staged in Mukah, and the second Leg in Sri Aman – they will be back-to-back events; followed by Lawas or Limbang, and probably Kapit later,” he said.