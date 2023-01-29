13 homes in Kpg Sinar Budi Baru affected by flash flood, no evacuation orders, says APM

KUCHING (Jan 29): A total of 13 homes in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru in Batu Kawa here was affected by the flash flood as at 6am this morning after hours of continuous heavy rain this morning.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM), the weather at time of writing is still drizzling and the water is slowly receding.

As the situation was still under control, no evacuation orders were issued to villagers.

However, the villagers were advised to be on alert and immediately move if the situation worsens.

The children in the village were also advised to not play in the flood waters.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were also monitoring 61 flood prone areas around the state and were conducting continuous patrols there.

Yesterday, it was reported that a soil erosion occurred at Kampung Koran Mawang in Serian which has affected the front compound of two houses.

According to Bomba, a call was received at 4.23pm from the complainant which saw personnel from the Serian station being deployed to the scene.

However, it was determined that the soil erosion was still at a small scale and did not pose much of a danger to the homeowner.

The affected area was then covered with canvas and those affected were not ordered to move.