Abd Karim: Saberkas remains a relevant youth body in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 29): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) is still a relevant body for the youths in the state, said its president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to Abdul Karim, who is the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the programmes run by Saberkas have always received strong support from the youths.

“If Saberkas had not been proactive in organising activities, I believe the youths would not join the organisation today.

“Thus, whether at state or branch level, the organisation should continue holding activities that are relevant to the youths,” he said in his opening speech for Saberkas’ ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebration at Sadong Jaya Community House near here today.

The event also included a 4km community cycling convoy, where Abdul Karim also took part in.

On the 50th anniversary of the founding of Saberkas, Abdul Karim said various programmes had been planned, to be run every weekend until the middle of the year.

He said for now, Saberkas had lined up 727 activities covering recreation, education, economy, entrepreneurship, training and leadership talks for the youths, set to be conducted by Saberkas branches all across the state.

The minister also highlighted that Saberkas is an important avenue to develop the youth in the state.

Meanwhile, the cycling convoy involved 50 Saberkas members, who also helped distribute food baskets to local residents.