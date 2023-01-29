Bau police chief denies robbery by foreigner claims in Singai

KUCHING (Jan 29): Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon has refuted a rumour that the passenger of a car was robbed and shot by a gang of foreigners this morning.

Poge, when contacted, clarified that the driver of the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Kampung Bobak in Singai in the wee hours this morning.

“The driver of the car is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital,” said Poge adding that the family of the driver are also aware of the rumour.

He added that the family outright denied that the driver was involved in an armed robbery.

“According to the family, the rumour was created by one of the villagers there,” said Poge, without disclosing the motive.

This morning, messages of the accident were circulated via WhatsApp claiming that Indonesians were robbing and shooting at people’s cars in Kampung Bobak.

Together with the message was an eight seconds video clip which showed the smashed windshield of the car.