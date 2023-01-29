Chong assures Stampin villages will not be left out in federal allocations, grants

KUCHING (Jan 29): Villages in the Stampin constituency will not be left out in allocations and grants from the federal government, said its MP Chong Chieng Jen.

“Grants and allocations will be channelled to all so that the rakyat can benefit. After all, all these allocations are your money, not my money. You have every right to it,” he said at the fund raising dinner for SK Sacred Heart at Kampung Semeba last night.

He said he is ‘tremendously indebted’ to people of Kampung Semeba, because their votes contributed to him successfully retaining the Stampin seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) two months ago.

“I can frankly say I am indebted to the people in Semeba. Because among all the kampungs, I think Semeba has the highest vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH),” said Chong, who is also PH Sarawak and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman.

Chong also announced an allocation of RM5,000 for SK Sacred Heart Semeba’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA), which cheque was handed over to the PTA chairman Sadea Siot at the dinner.

“This is not the end of it (allocation for the school). If there is specific activity, just let me know,” he added.

According to Chong, a big part of financial allocation to the constituency will be given for academic development purposes such as to PTAs, and improvement of infrastructure and facilities in schools.

He also said he will try to fulfill what is hoped by the constituents in the area, particularly in improving the standards of living.

On a related note, he called on the people to continue supporting the unity federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim formed following the outcome of the GE15.

He said he has confidence the government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, can resolve the issue of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the dinner held at Kampung Semeba multi purpose hall was held to raise funds to improve the infrastructure at SK Sacred Heart.

Also present were Padawan Education District deputy officer Winston Dominic and the school headmistress Magdalene Lilawati.