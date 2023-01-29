Country’s tallest flagpole: Be transparent on parties involved, Yii tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (Jan 29): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged the Sarawak government to be transparent about the parties that will be involved in its plan to erect the country’s tallest flagpole in Petra Jaya here.

He opined that the state government, following a statement issued by the Premier’s Office last night clarifying that the project is private-funded, cannot just “wash their hands off the matter”.

“The Sarawak government must now be transparent on the parties who are involved in the plans to erect the country’s tallest flagpole in Petra Jaya which is reported to cost up to RM30 million.

“The statement by the Premier’s Office to now claim that it is a project funded by the private sector as a CSR (corporate social responsibility) contribution opens up more questions than answers and they cannot just push the matter to CSR and wash their hands off the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said it is imperative for the government to be transparent and continue to be held accountable on this matter.

He said this is to ensure the project is not merely an after-thought due to the backlash, and more importantly to ensure that really no public funds are being used for this project, nor are there conflicts of interest in the matter.

“This should include not just revealing the identity of the private entity who is willing to spend so much money on a flagpole, but also reveal past, present and even possible future dealings with the Sarawak government to ensure there is no conflict of interest or that such an endeavour is not used as a form of inducement for further or future dealings,” he added.

The Democratic Action Party lawmaker asserted that it is equally important to have a clear breakdown of the cost of the project.

In comparison, he said the tallest flagpole in the world, which is located in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, stands at 171 metres, actually costs less.

According to him, the world’s tallest flagpole was built at a cost of Saudi Riyal (SAR) 18.7 million, which is equivalent to about US$4.9 million or RM21 million.

“It also opens up the question of who initiated the idea of such a project. If it really was initiated by the private entity, then why did the Sarawak Government approve such a project when there are many other more important priorities which RM30 million could go a long way to address and directly benefit general Sarawakians?

“Knowing the real needs of Sarawakians, the government could have easily advised the ‘generous’ company to better use such funds to invest in public infrastructure, or even in our health or education, or to feed our poor in the community,” said Dr Yii.

He concluded by saying that he will hold on to the belief that such flaghole project “is a case of misplaced priority and a misplaced obsession of optics over substance”.

Last night, the Premier of Sarawak’s Office clarified that the tallest flagpole project in the state would be funded by the private sector.

“This office wishes to clarify that the project is funded by the private sector as a CSR (corporate social responsibility) contribution in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak as a party to the formation of Malaysia.

“The project shall include the development of the designated site as well as its vicinity, and has no relation to the issue of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” it said in a statement.

On Friday, a source told The Borneo Post that the proposed flagpole will be 99 metres tall, four metres taller than the country’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

The project is expected to cost about RM30 million.

The source added that the flagpole would be erected near the Tea House or Fort Margherita here, in the vicinity of the State Legislative Assembly Complex.