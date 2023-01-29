Sunday, January 29
‘Free Kitty’: APM rescue kitten trapped inside bedroom wall

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
APM personnel work to free the kitten from inside the wall.

MIRI (Jan 29): A kitten trapped inside the wall of a house in Piasau Jaya 1A here yesterday was rescued by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel.

According to APM officer here, Capt (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri, they received a distress call from the home owner at 9.10am, and immediately despatched five personnel to the scene.

The team found a kitten trapped inside the wall when they checked.

Mirwan Shah said the team took about an hour to remove the kitten from inside the wall.

The operation ended at 10.28am.

