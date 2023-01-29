Fuel truck burst into flames at Bintulu/Miri coastal road

BINTULU (Jan 29): A fuel truck laden with diesel and petrol burst into flames after it caught fire at Kilometre 31 Bintulu/Miri coastal road near here yesterday morning.

According to Zone 5, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad firefighters from Kidurong and Samalaju Bomba Stations were deployed to scene in response to a distress call received at 7.42am.

A team of firefighter from Bintulu station was also dispatched to assist in the operation to extinguish the flames, he said.

“The firefighters started the efforts to put the fire out as soon as they arrived at the scene at 8.15am and managed to bring the fire under control by 10.35am and completed their operation by 11.15am,” Kamaruddin said.

About 40 per cent of the truck was destroyed while about 2,200 litres of diesel and 6,000 litres of petrol in the tank went up in smokes in the incident, he said.

The 40-year-old driver of the tanker truck was safe.

Cause of the fire and losses incurred has not been ascertained yet as investigation is still in progress, he added.