GRS will continue to fight for rights in Federal Constitution, MA63 – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will continue to fight not just for the implementation of all the rights and interests contained in the Federal Constitution but also those that are present and guaranteed with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this is important because there is a need to build understanding and shape the acceptance of policy makers and implementers at the federal level regarding MA63.

Therefore, during the MA63 Agreement Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuching, Sarawak on January 20, he insisted on bringing up several issues to be discussed.

“Issues such as follow-up negotiations related to the formula and revision of the Special Grant as well as the 40% claim under Article 112.D can be expedited.

“Also the State’s right to the Continental Shelf and the Territorial Sea Act 2012 which the State Government is still determined to reject, which limits Sabah’s border to three nautical miles,” he said.

Hajiji, who is also the GRS chairman, said this at the 29th anniversary celebration of the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) at Hakka Hall, here, on Sunday.

He further said that much more can be achieved if everyone has the same direction and united in their efforts.

“Our main goal and the core of the struggle is to prioritize the rights and interests of Sabah to raise it to the top position in various aspects of development,” he stressed.

Hajiji said that GRS, which was born as a result of the consensus of the political parties, is determined to respect the people’s mandate and will continue its commitment to implement the Sayangi Sabah agenda as enshrined in GRS’s Aku Janji.

He said the implementation of the Sayangi Sabah agenda will continue to be strengthened through the four cores of the GRS struggle which include – Sabah First (Sabah Prioritized), Sabah Forward (Sabah Stepping Forward), Sabah Prosper (Sabah Maju Jaya) and Sabah United (United Sabah).

According to him, they have noted several achievements, the most recent one being the transfer of gas regulatory powers by the Federal Government to the State Government.

“This includes handing over the authority to approve projects worth less than RM50 million allocated by the Federal Government to the Governments of Sabah and Sarawak, while there are many more Sabah rights that we are currently fighting for,” he added.

Hajiji is confident that the new approach of Madani Malaysia as a basic framework for re-establishing the country as a prosperous country is capable of dealing with legacy issues surrounding state and federal relations.

“We are confident and believe that, as one of the important components of the country, the goal of building a more advanced and successful Sabah needs to be raised as one of the national agendas to ensure the prosperity and sustainability of the Federation of Malaysia.

“I was happy when in several meetings with the Prime Minister, he assured to look into all these issues to find an immediate solution,” he said.

Hajiji said that Sabah’s long political history should lead by example and convince everyone to stand up and improve the situation with a new strategy.

“Let us practice the development of politics that is more meaningful and has value in order to build the solidarity and unity of the people. This principle invites us to find common ground for unifying consensus, not differences and competition that divide,” he added.

Accordingly, he asked all SAPP and GRS leaders to continue to pioneer and build a foundation of unity together.

“We are strong when we are united and I believe we can! This agreement is very meaningful to build unity and strength in ensuring that the interests of Sabah continue to be defended in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

Touching on the recent reshuffle of the State Cabinet, Hajiji said it aimed to strengthen the State Government.

“I have emphasized the need to form an inclusive administration in this state in line with my wish that the state government I lead can function as a united team by sharing the same aspirations built on trust and mutual respect.

“The State Government is determined to have a leader who has the same commitment and appreciates every need to ensure development efforts so that the state runs smoothly and without any interruption as expected by the people.

“Political stability is important to achieve this goal. We need to ensure that our development momentum continues to move forward and then be able to fulfill our election promises to the people,” he said.

Hajiji said after going through various ups and downs, SAPP today under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee is still intact and remains relevant.

He also praised the efforts of SAPP which continues to fight for and raise all issues that benefit the people and the state.

He said in fact, SAPP’s struggle is for the benefit of the people and the state, in line with the development agenda of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) which is being implemented by the state government today.

As Chief Minister, he paid close attention to some of the issues raised by Yong.

“Hopefully SAPP will continue with the government to bring Sabah forward. Well done and thank you to Yong and SAPP who continue to fight for Sabah Maju Jaya.

“As one of the components in the GRS party and the State Government, the unity and support of SAPP is very important to continue the struggle to develop and defend the interests of the people and the state,” he added.