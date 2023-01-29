Hajiji to lead Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has announced that he will be leading a local party known as Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said Gagasan Rakyat will continue their struggle as a local party in Sabah.

According to him, the party was accepted in the GRS coalition on December 9 last year, and it will be launched soon.

He explained that Gagasan Rakyat was an existing party that they have taken over and is now led by him.

GRS now has five parties in the coalition, namely Gagasan Rakyat, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Tanah Airku Solidarity Party (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and the United Sabah National Organization (USNO).

“Thus, after this, there will be no more issues to dispute my position as chief minister.

“What is important is that I have received the support of the majority from the State assemblymen as Chief Minister of Sabah and now I will be leading Gagasan Rakyat,” he said after officiating at the closing ceremony of the GRS student convention and the launch of the GRS Student Wing at the Raia Hotel here today.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji expressed his surprise by the attitude of some parties who are still not satisfied with his administration.

“I wonder why when we manage the state well? But I know that all of this is not because we failed to manage the state but rather due to feelings of greed.

“However, I am confident with the support of the people as we have succeeded in doing our best for the future of Sabah. I am confident that we can overcome all challenges in this government,” he said.