Ismail Sabri says ‘flawed’ Umno sackings and suspensions not legally sound

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called the process that culminated in the sacking and suspension of several Umno leaders on Friday “flawed”.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the former prime minister said that he objected to the decision because the disciplinary action was not sound from a legal perspective, nor had Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi been advised as such.

“I stated my objection to the decision on the grounds that the sacking and suspension were done not according to the legal process and go against the principles of natural justice, including the right for the individuals in question to defend themselves.

“No show-cause letters were issued to the accused stating the claims against them, nor were they accorded space to respond,” said Ismail Sabri.

He added that the correct procedure would involve a disciplinary committee hearing, where the Umno leaders in question would have the right to respond to any allegation, which must be backed by evidence and witnesses.

“If the disciplinary committee finds the accused guilty or otherwise, it must make its recommendation to the Umno management committee.

“This committee will then make its recommendation to the Umno supreme council for a final decision,” said Ismail Sabri.

He also reminded Umno of the importance of transparency, especially when disciplining its leaders.

On Friday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the sacking of former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin as party members due to alleged breaches of party discipline according to Umno’s constitution.

Umno also imposed a six-year suspension of party rights on former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, former Tebrau Umno chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.

In response, Khairy said that he had been sacked without due process.

Similarly, Shahril and Maulizan said they had not been given the chance to defend themselves before the disciplinary committee. – Malay Mail