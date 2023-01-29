Kpg Rayu Melayu Matang homeowner in distress after soil erosion at backyard

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) this morning responded to a distress call from a homeowner after the concrete floor in the backyard of his house in Kampung Rayu Melayu Matang here started to crack due to soil erosion.

Bomba in a statement said a team from the Petra Jaya station were deployed to the scene to ascertain the situation after a call was received at 9.26am.

“At the scene it was discovered that the soil had eroded up to three metres from the backyard. It is also believed that the soil has eroded due to continuous heavy rain,” said the statement.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The department has also updated the Lundu district office, the Lundu district police and the Public Works Department on the situation.

As of 11.30am, no orders were given to the homeowner to temporarily vacate his house.

However, the homeowner was advised to monitor the situation and inform the authorities if the situation worsens.