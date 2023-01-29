Minister hopes preschool fee subsidy programme to continue

KUCHING (Jan 29): It is hoped that the preschool and kindergarten fee subsidy programme would continue to help the parents from the low-income group, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In this aspect, she points out that the ministry is aware of the increasing fees for private preschool education.

“For the low-income parents living in the urban areas, their main challenge is the lack of government-run preschools, which charge minimal fees. They have to send their children to private childcare centres.

“After learning about their difficulties, our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has approved RM2.5 million for fee subsidies to lessen the burden of low-income parents in sending their children to registered preschools and kindergartens.

“We hope such initiatives would help them,” she said at the farewell gathering for children aged four years at Taska Penyayang Qaseh Laila here yesterday.

Fatimah said as at Dec 31 last year, there were 3,062 early childhood education (ECE) institutions registered throughout Sarawak and of this figure, 228 comprised preschools registered under the Welfare Department (JKM) Sarawak.

“From the 228, there are 20 Taska (Nursery) SeDidik, 87 Taska Kemas, four Taska Perpaduan, and 19 are under the Sarawak Islamic Council Education Bureau.

“In addition to SeDidik preschools run by government agencies, 98 are run by private or non-governmental organisations (NGOs). These include 60 institutional preschools, 29 home preschools, two community preschools and seven workplace preschools,” she said.

Fatimah also acknowledged that in general, preschools were established to make it easier for working parents to send their children for quality care at the registered centres

“The demand for preschools is also increasing, especially with more women being employed.

“This calls for a safe and conducive place for parents to send their children for quality care, guidance and education from a qualified carer, which will benefit the children.”

Fatimah pointed out that through activities planned in a conducive atmosphere at the preschool level, children would be guided to interact and socialise with their peers and also adults.

“This is helpful in communication skills, controlling emotions and behaviour from an early age.

“Activities that are carried out in a planned manner in a conducive environment are able to stimulate healthy mental and physical development for children.

“So what they have gone through in preschools will be the main foundation in physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social development that will be strengthened when they step into kindergarten and beyond,” said the minister.