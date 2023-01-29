Miri man in shock after car burst into flames

MIRI (Jan 29): A man was in shock after his car burst into flames in the wee hours of this morning at Permy Technology Park here.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the fire department received the distress call around 3.05am.

“A team of firemen from Lutong department rushed immediately to the scene which was about 11 kilometres away from the station after receiving the call.

“Upon arrival, they found a car in flames right in front of a factory building,” he said in a statement.

The team then immediately proceeded to put out the fire with two streams of water hoses from the fire engine.

“After making sure that everything was safe, the operation was wrapped up around 4am,” he said.