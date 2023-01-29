Never be shy in asking questions, students told

MIRI (Jan 29): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has advised students to not be shy in asking questions during any learning process.

He further points out that being shy or not having self-confidence may prevent them from achieving success not only academically, but also in co-curriculum.

“If the teacher asks, be ready to answer. This will give you confidence.

“The same goes for the teachers – they can make learning fun and help make their students become more involved in the learning process by asking and answering questions.

“If they (students) answer your question incorrectly, do not scold them; instead, provide them with the correct answer and complement them for their effort so that they would not feel scared to ask or answer questions again in the future,” said the Senadin assemblyman in his speech for SMK St Joseph Miri’s ‘Excellence Awards Ceremony’ held at Mega Hotel here yesterday, where school principal Peter Use Lenjau, chairman of the school management board Sylvester Lim and chairman of SMK St Joseph Miri parent-teacher association (PTA) Mathew Silek, were also present.

Adding on, Lee also reminded all students to focus on improving their knowledge in English and Information Technology (IT).

“These two are among the foundations of any developed country. Therefore, it would be helpful for the students to have high knowledge in these fields.

“These are also the requirements of many industries in the future, especially in this globalised era where we need to stand on our feet and compete with the rest of the world.”

Later, Lee announced an allocation of RM10,000 for SMK St Joseph Miri PTA, and another RM5,000 for the school’s excellence awards programme.

At the event, Kimberly Phang Zi Xuan from Form 5 Achiever received the YB Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin Award.