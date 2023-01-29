Over 1,200 take part in Ora Et Labora Run 2022

KUCHING (Jan 29): A total of 1,205 runners took part in the fifth edition of Ora Et Labora Run organised by the Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) last month in conjunction with St Joseph’s Secondary School’s 140th anniversary.

The run, which was held on Dec 3 last year, attracted participants comprising existing students of SMK St Joseph and St Joseph’s Family of Schools, former students of the schools and members of the public.

According to a statement, OJA organised the annual event to raise funds for extracurricular activities.

“Apart from that, the run also serves as a reunion for ex-students and a focal point to reminisce the glory of the past, and to see for themselves the development of the school,” said the statement issued last night.

A cheque of RM10,000 each was handed over by OJA president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Deputy Premier, to SMK St Joseph principal James Chen and St Joseph’s Private School chief executive officer Christopher Chua at the school compound last week.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, hoped that the annual Ora Et Labora Run will attract more alumni to “come back to school” at least once a year and to stay connected in the Josephian spirit.

“We will start to plan for the Ora Et Labora Run 2023 this year and this time, we are going to hold a charity sale concurrently in the school.

“This will give the students an opportunity to raise funds for their club activities and to embark on simple business trials. With all three schools involved as a team, it is hoped that a solid network and a closer bond can be forged,” he said.

On behalf of OJA, Dr Sim thanked all the sponsors and partners of the event.

The sponsors and partners were Sarawak Energy Bhd, Gezhouba Engineering (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, Perunding Iriz, Kinetic Food Trading Sdn Bhd, Footsie Reflexology and Massage, MOMA Water, 100 PLUS, Kuching Happy Runner Club and Revolution Run Borneo.