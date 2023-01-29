Over 700 brave Ang Pao Run amidst rain

KUCHING (Jan 29): Over 700 people from all walks of life braved the downpour here this morning to make the Ang Pao Run 2023 a success.

Organised by the Aeroville Mall Sdn Bhd, the event held at the mall here in conjunction with this Lunar New Year do came with two categories namely the 10km competition run and 3km fun run.

On hand to perform the flag-off ceremony for the Ang Pao Run was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Among those present were Aeroville Mall Sdn Bhd director Kapitan Tan Kun Gee and Kuching South councillor Kho Teck Wan.

More than RM1,800 cash prizes were handed out to top 20 winners for the 10km competition run, including the champion walking away with RM350, followed by first and second runners-up bringing home RM250 and RM150 respectively.

Apart from cash prizes, the organiser also had an ang pao lucky draw which offered a grand prize of RM588 cash prize and RM300 cash voucher.

First prize of the lucky draw was RM388 cash prize and RM200 cash voucher, followed by second prize – RM288 cash prize and RM100 cash voucher, third prize – RM188 cash prize and RM100 cash voucher, fourth prize – RM88 cash prize and RM80 cash voucher, fifth-tenth prize – RM58 cash prize and RM50 cash voucher.

Besides, Aeroville Mall Sdn Bhd together with the Hui Sing Garden village security and development committee (JKKK) also organised a charity food aid event in connection with the run.

Some 250 households from 12 areas near Aeroville Mall were given rice and food items during the charity event.

The Ang Pao Run 2023 was organised for the third time since its inaugural run in 2020.

The event saw a one-year lapse due to the pandemic and resumed last year for the second time.