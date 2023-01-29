PM Anwar reminds leaders not to burden the people

IPOH (Jan 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded leaders not to sideline or burden the people after gaining power.

He said the people should enjoy the blessings of this country, and not get stuck in the drama of fights between leaders, including politicians.

“The important thing is that our country has to be saved; when I say Malaysia has to be saved (this is for the Malays, Chinese, Indians, Dayaks and Kadazans) not for the upper class.

“This country is rich; there are a lot of resources, but why do the rich (stay) rich and there are many poor people, because the available money, such as contracts and projects, (have) too many leakages,” he said when attending the Tambun parliamentary’s 2023 Ponggal celebration, at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Klebang, Chemor, today.

Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, also had time to leave a message while singing some lyrics of a song titled “Naan Aaniryrtal” by M. G. Ramachandran, about power and the people.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that Malaysia needs to change to attract investors, who will in turn benefit the people through job opportunities and economic growth in the future.

“For this country, I coined the Masyarakat Madani concept, because it is a common citizen effort to raise our country to progress.

“In the past month and a half, I have seen the interest of foreign investors from China, India, the United States, and Europe… this is to save the people by creating jobs and good income. If there are no changes then we will face big problems,” he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the Chinese New Year Open House at the Lost World of Tambun, before officiating the Tambun parliamentary service centre in Meru this afternoon. – Bernama