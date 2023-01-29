Police ready to deploy additional manpower to flood-hit states, says IGP

BATU PAHAT (Jan 29): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is always ready to deploy additional manpower including from Bukit Aman to deal with the flood disaster, especially in Johor and Sabah.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said for the time being, there is no requirement for additional manpower as the capacity of officers and policemen in the districts affected by the floods is still sufficient.

He said if the need arises, PDRM will deploy personnel from the Police Contingent Headquarters level first, followed by Bukit Aman.

“So far, only Johor and Sabah are still affected by the floods and the number of evacuees is decreasing,” he told reporters after attending a flood briefing at Sri Medan Police Station here today.

Acryl Sani said PDRM had received several new boats to be used during patrols and to assist other agencies in evacuating the victims.

“If there is a need for more boats in flood-hit areas, we will apply to the government. However, the assets are still adequate.

“As we can see, the situation in several locations is improving, and we hope there will be no more continuous rains causing floods,” he said. — Bernama