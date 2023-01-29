Premier: Sarawak 2022 revenue doubled compared to the past four years

KUCHING (Jan 29): Sarawak continues to achieve healthy growth with its 2022 revenue increased by double compared to the past four years, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today, Abang Johari said this at the Sarawak Public Service (SCS) Sekalung Budi Ceremony at the Borneo Convention Center Kuching (BCCK) here on Saturday.

Abang Johari said he will be announcing the revenue growth after the state cabinet meeting next week.

“Our total income until December 2022 if compared to the amount in the last four years is double.

“Our income is no longer single digit, it is double digit now. I will announce next week, after I inform my cabinet colleagues,” he said.

Abang Johari said he is optimistic that Sarawak will succeed in achieving its vision of becoming a developed state by 2030 given its steadfast economic growth.