Projects RM50 mln below: S’wak will enjoy progressive development, says Nanta

BINTULU (Jan 29): Sarawak will be able to enjoy progressive development in the future after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier this month announced autonomy for the state and Sabah in implementing development projects worth RM50 million below, said Public Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“The Prime Minister has given the authority to approve development projects worth up to RM50 million to the administration of Sabah and Sarawak, which speeds up the implementation process of a development project and reduces bureaucracy and project delays,” he said during a thanks giving ceremony at Rumah Raymond Plen in Sungai Gelam Sebauh yesterday.

The Kapit MP said with the presence of five full ministers from Sarawak including himself in the federal Cabinet, it will allow the voices of the people of Sarawak to be heard more at the federal level as well as allow development projects to be planned and implemented accordingly.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he will continue the development agenda to improve the infrastructure in the state, especially the roads, electricity, water supply and telecommunications network reception.

“I often receive complaints about the weak telecommunications network (reception) especially in rural areas, where the government will ensure that the quality of telecommunications services in the state will continue to be improved,” he said.

Tiong also said homestay programmes will be further promoted in Sarawak, especially in the longhouses, because it is expected to be able to generate a good income for the entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, he announced RM30,000 grants for the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Rumah Raymond.

Nanta also announced RM30,000 for the JKKK and RM10,000 grants to the longhouse’s Women’s Bureau.