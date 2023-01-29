Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry wins AIGA 2022 bronze award  

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry has won the bronze award for Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption Awards (AIGA) 2022.

Such achievement reflects the ministry’s support in the Prime Minister’s efforts to eradicate corruption, restore the post Covid-19 economy and uplift the well-being of all Malaysians in the unity government, according to a press statement issued by the ministry yesterday.

“Of the 116 entries received, 92 organisations from both the public and private sectors received recognition for their commitment and effort in cultivating integrity and good governance practices at the inaugural AIGA Awards ceremony organised by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity,” added the statement.

The winners were evaluated and awarded with the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum awards.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Antonio Kahti Galis paid a courtesy call to hand over the award to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

“The Ministry and other organisations are encouraged to continuously strive towards improving internal management system and to uphold good governance,” the statement said.