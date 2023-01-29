Puncak Borneo MP lauds brave move by local brand Nang Ori venturing into international market

KUCHING (Jan 29): Local brand Nang Ori should be applauded for daring to take the challenge to venture into the international market, said Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

He hoped more local entrepreneurs producing local products will pursue business opportunities at the global level by exporting their products to the international markets.

He said promoting and marketing of local products to the global market is important to increase business reach and to increase greater business opportunities.

“Selling our products in the global market will open up new opportunities for us and also help in improving our country’s economy,” he said at the Nang Ori Gala Dinner here last night.

In addition, he added that it will also help in increasing the recognition of local products at the international level and provide opportunities to trade with large companies around the world.

However, he said, in order to pursue business opportunities abroad, local entrepreneurs need to be prepared to learn about different markets and ways to trade with different companies.

According to Willie, this can be done by taking relevant courses or by visiting different markets to see the opportunities that exist.

The former Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister praised the efforts of government agencies such as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) and hypermarkets for providing support to local product entrepreneurs.

He also called on entrepreneurs selling Nang Ori products to continue with strong spirit, adapt to change, innovate and be creative in their respective work and always be diligent and optimistic in achieving their business goals.

Meanwhile, the event also saw Joeyees Trading Sdn Bhd, a Sarawak pepper based products manufacturer under the Nang Ori brand launched its latest program called Nang Ori Home Centre to help its Exclusive Parter Mobile (EPM) to generate additional income.

The founder of Nang Ori products Awaeang Kwasin said with this Home Center, their customers can search for the nearest Nang Ori Home Centre just by opening Google Business or Wase to get quick access to Nang Ori products in their respective areas.

Awaeang said, so far, Nang Ori has as many as 20 centres to help more than 5,000 agents or better known as EPMs with 10 leaders and 10 VVIP EPMs.

“Most of them are women who are housewives, single mothers and singles who generate income only through online from home by selling products based on Sarawak pepper under the Nang Ori brand,” she said.

At the ceremony, Nang Ori’s outstanding business partners, entrepreneurs and agents also received their respective awards.

In conjunction with the ceremony, Nang Ori also invited craftswomen from Rumah Panjang Nanga Seladong Ulu Skrang, Indek Sima and her husband to introduce her handicrafts.

According to Awaeang, her company Joyees Trading will help the residents of Rumah Panjang Nanga Seladong Ulu Skrang to market their handicrafts that have not been sold due to several constraints they are facing.