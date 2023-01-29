SAPP committees to combat global, regional challenges

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has approved three special committees to work on combating three key global and regional challenges which give impact to Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, said the formation of the committees was approved on September 3 last year to complete concept papers as well review proposals and strategies.

According to him, the process is expected to be completed and then presented to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor within this year.

He said the three challenges that the committees will be focusing on are territorial security, energy security and food security.

Yong said the first challenge, territorial security, concerns external threats to territory. In this context, he said SAPP fully supports Hajiji’s stance in rejecting the Territorial Sea Act 2012 (Act 750).

The act limits the maritime territory to three nautical miles and restricts the capacity of Sabah to enforce State laws beyond the three nautical miles limit.

He opined that the maritime territory should extend beyond 200 nautical miles in accordance with the 1954 North Borneo Order-in-Council, and reminded that SAPP has been objecting to Act 750 since 2018.

As for the second challenge, energy security, Yong praised the Sabah government for the establishment of the Sabah Energy Commission (EcoS) as it is a step to produce and monitor Sabah’s own energy sector.

He said the two enactments approved by the Sabah Legislative Assembly recently showed that the commitment of the Sabah government under the leadership of Hajiji to ensure natural resources here is managed by Sabah.

Yong further said that coincidentally, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) also plans to develop the regional concept based on natural resources, whereby a series of mini and micro hydro-electric power generation can be considered.

SAPP, he said, believes that the move away from fossil fuels to hydro-electric, solar and biomass should be explored, especially considering a projected increase in energy demand from 1,000 megawatts in 2023 to at least 1,200 megawatts in 2033.

According to him, the third challenge, food security, is plaguing countries and causing them to face food shortages due to breakdowns in supply chain and other reasons.

He said due to population increase and urbanization, Sabah is not exempted from food supply problems, especially during inflation, and over dependence on imports which amount to 40 per cent of Sabah’s food supplies.

The former Sabah Chief Minister said the State is exposed to price fluctuation and supply disruptions which will increase costs and burden the people.

He added the party feels that to guarantee sufficient food supply, there is not only a need to sustain the agriculture sector and increase domestic production but also requires other long-term measures such as gaining back Sabah’s right to import and export rice so that the people can benefit from price stability.

“At the same time, SAPP will continue to pursue the three main issues which I have raised at the Legislative Assembly on 22 March 2022, which are Sabah IC, the return of Labuan to Sabah, and the release of the Double Six air crash report,” he said during the 29th anniversary celebration of the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) at Hakka Hall, here, Sunday.