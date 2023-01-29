Senior lawyer Gopal Sri Ram dies at 79

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Bernama) — Senior deputy public prosecutor and lawyer, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, passed away today at the age of 79.

Deputy public prosecutor, Mohamad Mustafa P. Kunyalam, confirmed this to Bernama.

“Yes, confirmed. He died at 12.15pm today in a private hospital here,” he said when contacted.

Sri Ram, who was a former federal court judge, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here last week for a lung infection.

Sri Ram was the lead prosecutor in former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption case.

He was also the leading prosecutor for Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trials, involving a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, and money laundering. – Bernama