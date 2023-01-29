Sungai Paku Bridge to be completed by year end, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 29): Work on the Sungai Paku Bridge at Tanjung Sebekut in Spaoh, Betong is well on schedule and is expected to be completed by end of this year, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development who visited the site yesterday was pleased to note that the new bridge project that spans 100 metres and costs RM26.75 million is making a good progress.

“It (the project) has achieved a five per cent rate and is on schedule. Its original contractor had failed to perform and a rescue contractor was appointed last month to complete the project,” Uggah said in a statement issued yesterday.

“With piling works completed on one side, workers are currently doing the piling works on the opposite side of Sungai Paku,” added the statement.

Also joining him during the site visit was Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, had earlier paid Chinese New Year visits to several community leaders in Betong and among them were Pemanca Goh Leng Tong and Betong District councillor Walter Chang.