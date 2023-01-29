S’wak performing arts NGO reaches out to orphans

KUCHING (Jan 29): Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni), a local performing arts non-governmental organisation (NGO), continues to hold community programmes meant to benefit the underprivileged groups.

Recently, it collaborated with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Sarawak in conducting a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at Kompleks Kebajikan Laila Taib (Peryatim) in Petra Jaya here.

The clean-up and minor repair works covered the overall compound of the orphanage, including the main hall and the surau.

“This programme is meant to foster closer relationship between the children and the management of the orphanage, as they too are involved in the gotong-royong.

“On top of that, we would want to contribute to the community and for this year, we are starting off with this activity,” said Anak Seni president Mohammad Ghazali Jeman when met at the complex.

He also took the opportunity to express thanks to the orphanage manager Nuri Hadi Latip and all his charges for accommodating the Anak Seni team.

“Our appreciation also goes to Finas Sarawak senior assistant director Maffizan Saupie and his team for joining us in the gotong-royong.”

Apart from the clean-up party, Anak Seni also presented contributions to Peryatim in the forms of food, clothing, basic sports equipment as well as outdoor household tools and hardware such as brooms, shovels, hoes, rakes and wheelbarrows.

“These tools can be used by Peryatim for the upkeep of their premises, and also for the usage of other NGOs that want to conduct gotong-royong at the orphanage.

“This is the least that we can do for them,” added Ghazali.

Later, Anak Seni treated the children, their caretakers and fellow volunteers to a screening of a short film ‘Singa Kotak’ (Box Lion), featuring Muhammad Arfat Muhammad Faizal who is one of the children from Peryatim.

Written and directed by Abdul Razak Abdullah under Kamek Empun Production Sdn Bhd, the short movie was made using Finas’ Digital Content Fund (DKD).

On another subject, Ghazali said his Anak Seni team had already planned out a number of community programmes for the first quarter of this year.

“We will soon do our ‘Program Sedekah Aiskrim’ where we will give away 500 popsicles to the public.

“Also for the fasting month, we will run our ‘Jejak Sahur’ programme where we deliver food packs for ‘sahur’ (pre-dawn meals) to orphanages, welfare homes and Muslims working the ‘graveyard shift’ such as security guards and hospital personnel, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“We will also distribute the Ramadan treat ‘bubur lambuk’ to the public during the fasting month,” he said.

Established in 2019, Anak Seni aims to develop and elevate the status of performing arts in Sarawak encompassing television, big-screen, theatre and stage-play, independent feature, as well as digital content productions.