Take decisive action to fix escalators issue, DAP man to JKR,MBKS 

KUCHING (Jan 29): The escalators of the pedestrian bridge in front of Timberland Medical Centre (TMC) here ought to be turned on, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Kong, who is Special Assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said there should be no single excuse acceptable for the poor, non-functioning condition of the escalators.

He also said both Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak must stop trying to sidestep responsibilities in this issue.

“Both JKR Sarawak and MBKS have to stop pushing the buck but take decisive action,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that if the escalators are indeed in working order as alleged by Wee, then what is the reason for them being switched off all this while.

He said its non-operation had caused many portions of the escalators to be dirty and/or damaged which in turn means more taxpayers’ hard earned money will be spent on repair works.

He also claimed it is ‘oxymoronic’ that the same entity has spent millions on special cycling or pedestrian lanes, but has refused and failed to ensure that the escalators, for the convenience of the pedestrians and hospital-goers, are in working order.

“Therefore, I urge JKR Sarawak and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to take immediate steps to turn on the escalators for the convenience of the pedestrians.

“If indeed the escalators are not in working order anymore, then they should be fixed with great urgency,” he said.

Kong was responding to a news report quoting Wee as saying that the escalators at the both ends of the pedestrian bridge in front of Timberland are under the jurisdiction of JKR Sarawak and are still functioning.

Wee, on Saturday said that for the time being, the escalators and the overhead bridge are yet to be handled by MBKS.