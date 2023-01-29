Two roads up for expansion works to address congestion issues

SIBU (Jan 29): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) plans to undertake expansion works on Jalan Wawasan and Jalan Aman here.

According to council chairman Clarence Ting, the proposal is made in view of the traffic situation at these stretches getting worse.

“SMC looks forward to 2023 with anticipation, and this year, we are proposing for the expansion of Jalan Wawasan and Jalan Aman where the traffic situation is getting worse.

“Also, we are pushing for the start of (works on) Sibu central bus terminal,” he said in his welcoming speech for SMC Chinese New Year open house at the civic centre here yesterday, where Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event.

Adding on, Ting said the SMC will also focus on cleanliness as the urban area was ‘getting busier’.

“We’re also going to concentrate on providing parking spaces for lorries as with the completion of Pan Borneo (Highway) in sight, we anticipate more vehicles coming to SMC areas.

“SMC will also concentrate on removing the derelict express boats moored at the Rejang Esplanade.

“Most important of all, SMC would like to see the approval for the site housing SMC office building and the start of Bukit Assek Development Plan in 2023.

“I would like to thank the state government for its stable political leadership and also for focusing on the Sibu Urban Renewal Plan,” said Ting, also expressing hope that more development initiatives would be planned for areas not only under SMC, but also under Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).