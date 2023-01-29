Uggah: BDDA submits proposed projects costing RM780 mln for Premier’s approval

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has submitted a list of over 70 proposed projects costing RM780 million to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his approval early this month, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said these were mainly infrastructure and amenities projects in eight state constituencies in Betong Division.

He told the media this

“These are our top priority projects. We want to implement all those given the green light as soon as possible and within this year, as well as deliver them as scheduled.

“Our next step is to meet the State Financial Secretary to finalise them,” said Uggah, who is also BDDA chairman, at a Chinese New Year dinner held at Spaoh community hall last night.

He added his committee had distributed the project list to all the relevant departments here so that they could make their own preparations.

He added although the total allocation given to BDDA was RM1.5 billion, the committee was spending RM740 million for the projects at this stage.

Uggah said that as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government was now part and parcel of the Unity Government.

“GPS is with the rest of like-minded political parties in forming it for the sake of a strong central government and for political stability in the country in order for it to further progress and to prosper.”

“Our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been good to us. We have now Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, a local leader who is a deputy prime minister. This is the first time that a Sarawakian is appointed to the top post in 60 years.”

“Anwar too has increased the Special Grant to Sarawak as provided for in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution to RM300 million from previously only RM16 million,” he said.

In addition, Uggah said Anwar had approved a sum of RM1 billion to upgrade the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex at Sarawak and Sabah borders with Indonesia.

“If we looked at the other side, they have much better facilities than us.”

Earlier, Uggah called on the Spaoh Chinese community to do their part in contributing to the town’s further development and prosperity.

He said there were many opportunities to be exploited with the many development projects to be implemented by the government and BDDA.

This included the Bebuling STOLport which is in active construction, and once completed, will be an alternative, and much faster way to reach more markets.

“We also have yet to tap into our tourism potential as we have a number of attractions such as the Bukit Sadok which is the site of the fortress of the legendary Iban freedom fighter Rentap.”

“We have a number of traditional Iban longhouses, the homesteads in Malay kampung and even our Sungai Paku where crocodiles can be the attraction,” he said.

On agriculture, Uggah disclosed that Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (SALCRA) plans to venture into cattle farming.

At the event, Uggah and Betong member parliament Dr Richard Rapu presented ‘angpow’ packets to 35 senior citizens.