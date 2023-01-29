Wan Azizah: Malaysia Madani not mere rhetoric or slogan

IPOH (Jan 29): The Malaysia Madani concept mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is not a mere rhetoric or slogan, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

As such, the prime minister’s wife said all quarters need to understand the meaning behind the concept to bring about change to the people as a whole.

“All quarters need to work together to make the agenda a success. Differences in political beliefs should be put aside and jointly develop the country in line with Malaysia Madani…we don’t want it to be a mere rhetoric or slogan.

“As Malaysians, we want to feel the impact of the Malaysia Madani concept, especially in this Tambun parliamentary constituency — the Prime Minister’s constituency — which will set an example and benchmark for the entire Perak and Malaysia in particular,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said this in her speech when officiating Kompleks Pendidikan Baitul Ridzuan (KOBAR) and Tambun Madani Society Secretariat (SMAT) in a ceremony organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) here today.

Also present were State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun and MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid.

On Jan 19, Anwar introduced Malaysia Madani as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

Madani is based on six core values namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion. – Bernama