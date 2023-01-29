Zambry confident PM’s visit will further strengthen Malaysia-Singapore ties

SINGAPORE (Jan 29): Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir is confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Singapore tomorrow (Monday) will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

He said this was based on the background and profile of the prime minister who is well known internationally, especially in Asean, and the republic itself.

“This is what we witnessed when Anwar made an official visit to Indonesia and Brunei… this time to Singapore. It will further raise Malaysia’s profile internationally (and) build investor confidence to come and invest in Malaysia again.

“What is most important is the existing leadership of the country and the stability created after the 15th General Election,” he told Malaysian media here today in conjunction with Anwar’s maiden visit to Singapore after being sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24.

Asked if the High Speed Rail (HSR) project is among the issues on the agenda, Zambry said: “There is a possibility that related matters and proposed infrastructure projects will be discussed.”

Zambry said the meeting between Anwar and his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong may involve discussions on the existing agreement which will be a priority in addition to future proposals.

“I cannot say for sure whether it will be discussed or not,” he said.

He also stressed that the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project, which is expected to be completed in 2026, is a priority because it would have a good impact on the transportation system.

Zambry added that the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat would be a mechanism to “resolve any problems or issues” in more “detail”.

He said the prime minister is always committed to looking at every matter that has been a problem and obstacle, so that it can be resolved immediately.

Also present at the press conference were Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar. — Bernama