KUCHING (Feb 1): In conjunction with the 60th Anniversary of Sarawak Independence, the State Public Information Unit (Ukas) is inviting Sarawakians aged 18 and above to a logo and slogan creation competition.

In a statement today, Ukas said the competition period is from Feb 2 to Feb 19, and entries should be sent to email sethap.ukas@gmail.com.

Any other form of delivery other than the above email will not be accepted, it added.

For further information, Ukas can be contacted via Nadea Melissa by emailing to nadeam@sarawak.gov.my and telephone 011-19187379, or Mohd Yusrizul Abdullah by emailing to myusrizula@sarawak.gov.my and telephone 012-5998901.

Participation is open to all Sarawakians; Participants can send as many entries as possible (however, only one logo will be selected as the winning entry); All designs must be original and not copied/imitated/plagiarised from any local or foreign logo; Design must be new and original and should not have any elements that can be considered sensitive and offensive to any party.

Apart from that all logos and slogans received will be the property of Ukas and will not be returned. Ukas reserves the right to the selected logo and slogan either to be amended or modified for the purpose of being used or exhibited or printed in any official event and other promotional materials deemed appropriate without having to make any notice or payment to the participants and the organiser reserves the right to modify and amend the accepted logo design if necessary.

On the logo design specifications, the design must be produced using a soft copy, using AI (Adobe Illustrator), PDF or JPeg (Adobe Photoshop) format with a size of 29.7cm x 21cm (300 dpi) Landscape (as an example of the delivery format); Minimum resolution of 1280 x 960 (300 dpi) and use appropriate software and the logo design must be accompanied by a description or rational explanation on the logo design for 60th Anniversary of Sarawak Independence in Malaysia, and the symbols and colours used can translate the logo’s function.

Apart from that, the logo design should have at least two colours but not more than four colours; the design is not tied to the symbol of ‘Burung Kenyalang’ (Hornbill) and the concept of ‘digitalization’ should be applied in the logo design, and the design should be attractive, clear, simple and neat.

The selected logo will be used as the official identity of the 60th Anniversary of Sarawak Independence.

Winners of the competition will also walk away with attractive prizes among which, the first winner will receive a grand prize worth RM5,000 in cash and a certificate of participation; second winner will receive RM4,000 in cash and a participation certificate, while the third winner will receive RM3,000 cash and a participation certificate.

There will also be five cash consolation prizes of RM1,000 and a participation certificate each.

For the logo design, aspiring designers must provide information or rational explanation on the logo designed for the 60th Anniversary of Sarawak Independence and at the same time, the symbols and colours used are able to translate the logo functions.

Ukas said that this competition aims to provide an opportunity to highlight the creativity and identifying talents of Sarawakians.

The evaluation panel will consist of an appointed Evaluation Committee. All entries are subject to a final decision by the judging panel; the evaluation panel reserves the right to cancel participation at any stage of the competition if it is found that the participant does not comply with any of the stated conditions.

Apart from that, the evaluation panel has the right to modify and amend the selected logo and slogan design if necessary and the selected logo and slogan will be used and become the property of the Sarawak government.